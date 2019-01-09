Business as usual, Ancom says after executive chairman’s remand

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — It’s business as usual for Ancom Berhad after its executive chairman, Datuk Siew Ka Wei, was remanded for four days to assist in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission probe into his tenure as Tourism Malaysia chairman, the company said in a Bursa Malaysia announcement today.

It’s Board of Directors said an Emergency Board Meeting was convened this afternoon to assess the implications on operations, its shareholders and other stakeholders who may be affected directly and indirectly, and to determine the possible course of action to be taken.

“The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and other stakeholders that the operations of the Group remain unaffected by the above event. The Group’s various operating units have been and are under the care of the various Unit Heads with proven track record,” the board said.