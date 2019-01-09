MACC arrests former CEO of Perak govt subsidiary

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested the former CEO of a Perak government subsidiary for allegedly accepting a bribe in the form of payment for the construction of his bungalow estimated at over RM450,000, according to a source.

The MACC held the 57-year-old man after summoning him to give a statement with regard to the case at the Perak MACC office at 11.20am, it said.

The source said the former CEO is believed to have received the payment from a contractor who had dealings with him in relation to a contract for infrastructure work involving the subsidiary.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect would be charged in the Sessions Court here tomorrow. — Bernama