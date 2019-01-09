Suspect wanted for PKR man’s murder surrenders to police

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib today said the 25-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Shah Alam police headquarters yesterday. — Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a PKR member in Shah Alam surrendered to the police yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib today said the 25-year-old suspect was accompanied by his lawyer Gerard Lazarus when he turned himself in at the Shah Alam police headquarters at 10.30pm.

“He has been arrested and a seven-day remand order until January 15 has been obtained against him to assist the murder investigations,” he said.

M. Thiyahu, 30, was slashed by at least three men with machetes at the PKNS Flat in Jalan Plumbum, Section 7 at around 5pm on Monday.

Thiyahu sustained serious head and body injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.

Baharudin said the post-mortem conducted on the deceased yesterday revealed the cause of death to be severe head injuries.

The latest arrest brings the total suspects arrested so far to five people including a woman.

Four of the suspects aged between 20 and 25 were arrested on Monday and brought to the Magistrates Court yesterday for a remand application.

“We are urging the remaining suspects involved to surrender to assist the investigations. Efforts are being made to track them down simultaneously,” he said.

Anggerik state assemblyman, Mohd Najwan Halimi said Thiyahu had played an active role in assisting the Indian youth community in the area.

He told reporters yesterday that he had appointed Thiyahu as coordinator for the Indian community here (Section 7) because he had leadership qualities and was enthusiastic and committed to helping the community.

Mohd Najwan said Thiyahu went out of his way to reach out to the less fortunate such as the poor and single mothers who needed help.

Baharudin said those with information can contact investigating officer ASP K. Vignesh Kumar at 03-55202222 or any nearby police station including the district headquarters at the same number.