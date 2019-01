A man gestures as he places a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the Consulate General of France to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Paris, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 — Belgian authorities have arrested another suspect in connection with the Paris terror attacks of November 2015, charging him with supplying weapons, prosecutors said today.

The suspect, who was arrested before Christmas, is believed to have supplied automatic rifles used in the attacks that killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others, Belgian federal prosecutors spokesman Eric Van Duyse told AFP. — AFP