European stock markets rally at open

LONDON, Jan 9 — Europe's main stock markets were higher at the start of trade today, aided by easing US-China trade war concerns, dealers said.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up around 0.8 percent at 6,919.42 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 and the Paris CAC 40 rose by similar amounts to 10,884.75 points and 4,811.18 points, respectively

Asian equities popped higher earlier on growing optimism that China and the United States will be able to hammer out a deal to help ease their trade war. — AFP