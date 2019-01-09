DAP lawmaker to police: Investigate MCA for receiving stolen 1MDB funds

DAP lawmaker Chong Zhemin lodged a police report at Ipoh police headquarters here against MCA for receiving stolen funds amounting RM16.5 million from 1MDB. — Picture by Chong Zhemin

IPOH, Jan 9 — DAP lawmaker Chong Zhemin today urged the police to investigate MCA for allegedly receiving stolen funds of RM16.5 million from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Keranji assemblyman lodged a police report at Ipoh police headquarters here against MCA for allegedly receiving the money from Najib five years ago.

“Former MCA president Chua Soi Lek has admitted that MCA did receive the funds from Najib in 2013 and it is now proven that the money originated from 1MDB.

“Wee Ka Siong as the MCA president currently had knowledge that the RM16.5 million received by MCA in 2013 was stolen 1MDB funds; thus, should not keep the money anymore,” he added.

Chong also urged Wee to immediately return the money to 1MDB as the money belongs to the people and MCA has no reason to keep the funds.

“Should Wee Ka Siong refuse to return the money and continue to keep it, he can be investigated under the Section 411 of the Penal Code.

“Under the act, whoever dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property, knowing or having reason to believe the same to be stolen property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine or with both,” he said.

Wee recently told The Star newspaper that he was unaware that the party received the money from 1MDB, which Najib oversaw.

Chua said in his memoir that MCA received the amount from Najib prior to the 13th general election.