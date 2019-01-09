Perak Pakatan to go all out in Cameron Highlands campaign

Ahmad Faizal said Perak PPBM and Parti Amanah Negara were tasked to go to areas where Malays make up the majority of voters. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Jan 9 — Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be sending a big team to help campaign in the Cameron Highlands by-election in Pahang, the state coalition chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

“We will send a big team to ensure the voters there choose a representative who can represent them and also work with the federal government,” he told reporters today before chairing the weekly state executive councillors’ meeting.

Ahmad Faizal said Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), of which he is chairman, and Parti Amanah Negara were tasked to go to areas where Malays make up the majority of voters.

“For places with majority Indian and Chinese voters, DAP and PKR will handle them,” he said.

Asked about PH’s chances of winning the seat, Ahmad Faizal said all signs were positive.

“Judging from the 14th general election result, PH nearly won the seat. Today, the prime minister is from PH, the people will have more confident to support us,” he added.

In GE14, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk C. Sivarraajh secured the seat by garnering 10,307 votes, beating DAP’s M. Manogaran with 9,710 votes.

Sivarraajh was later stripped as its MP when the Election Court ruled that voters had been bribed to favour the BN.

The Election Commission also declared that Sivarraajh is barred from contesting and even voting for the next five years.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition has named Manogaran its candidate.

Nominations for the by-election have been set for this Saturday (January 12), early voting on January 22 and polling on January 26.