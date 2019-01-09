Go behind the scenes with this new ‘Captain Marvel’ featurette (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Captain Marvel’ that stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Annette Bening among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Following the release of a trailer yesterday, Marvel Studios has another offering for highly anticipated female superhero film Captain Marvel in the form of a featurette that focuses on Brie Larson’s titular character.

Captain Marvel goes back to the 1990s and follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Larson) as she discovers her powers and becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers and her small group of allies find themselves thick in action.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace and Clark Gregg.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom.”

Captain Marvel is set for US release on March 8.