Contractor jailed for slapping doctor at Ampang Hospital

Shafudin Sulong pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt after slapping a woman doctor on the arm at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Ampang Hospital last Sunday. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A contractor was sentenced to a month’s jail by the Ampang magistrate’s Court here today for slapping a woman doctor on the arm at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Ampang Hospital last Sunday.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof handed down the sentence on Shafudin Sulong, 40, who pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt on the 32-year-old doctor at Room 1, Green Zone of the Emergency and Trauma Department, Ampang Hospital at 3.20am last January 6.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence today.

According to the facts of the case, the incident happened when the doctor tried to calm down Shafudin, who became agitated with a nurse who was taking a blood sample of his five-year-old son. — Bernama