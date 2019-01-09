DAP’s Pontian councillor quits over Facebook remarks on Johor crown prince

Mohammad Kamarul Ariffin Harris Fadzillah has also apologised for the remarks made on Facebook. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — DAP’s Pontian municipal councillor Mohammad Kamarul Ariffin Harris Fadzillah has resigned from the post, days after apologising for remarks about the Johor crown prince on Facebook.

Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Pin reportedly said Mohammad Kamarul submitted his resignation letter yesterday, adding that the resignation has been accepted by the Johor state government and the Pontian municipal council.

“Johor DAP will be holding a meeting at the end of this month to find a new candidate to replace Mohammad Kamarul,” Tan, who is also the Johor government’s local government, science and technology committee chairman, was quoted as saying by The Star Online portal.

On whether Mohammad Kamarul will face the DAP disciplinary board over the remark, Tan said the party considered the matter resolved with the apology and resignation.

On January 4, Mohammad Kamarul had reportedly posted comments on Facebook regarding Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the issue of Pulau Kukup, which was degazetted as a national park and reclassified as sultanate land.

The following day, Mohammad Kamarul posted an apology on Facebook to the Johor royal family over his remarks which have since been removed, admitting that he had used unsuitable language and gone against the norms of Johoreans who are known for their civility.

On January 6, Johor DAP apologised over Mohammad Kamarul’s Facebook remarks, which it described as impolite and noting that he should have prioritised good manners and the need to be disciplined in his language.