Sarawak coalition says UPP yet to seek entry

Gabungan Parti Sarawak secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to reporters after the launch of GPS’s new logo in Kuching January 9,2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 9 — A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) official said the coalition has not received any membership application from United People’s Party (UPP) led by state International Trade and e-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the coalition’s supreme leadership council will decide on the matter once there is a formal application from the UPP.

“At this moment, we have not heard anything from them,” Nanta said when asked by reporters at the unveiling of GPS logo by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg at PBB headquarters in Bako, near here.

UPP, a breakaway of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), has been part of the state government since its registration in 2014 without being a part of Barisan Nasional then or the GPS now.

The GPS was formed by former BN components in Sarawak after they abandoned the coalition following its defeat in the 14th general election.

Nanta said GPS only welcomed Sarawak-based parties but added that this was not automatic.

He also said GPS will be officially launched on January 19 at the State Indoor Stadium by Abang Johari, who is the Sarawak chief minister.

He said about 8,000 members of the four GPS components are expected to attend.

“After the unveiling of the GPS logo today, the Youth leaders of the GPS component parties will conduct roadshows in various towns to introduce our logo to the people, starting from Lawas on January 11,” he said.