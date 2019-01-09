Zahid withdraws application for return of passport

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would be filing a new application for the return of the passport. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 46 charges for criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and corruption, today withdrew his application for the return of his passport, which was being held by the Sessions Court here, to enable him to perform the umrah this January 17.

His lawyer, Kitson Foong, withdrew the application, which was filed yesterday, after being told by judge Rozina Ayob that the prosecution would need time to reply to it and also for Ahmad Zahid to obtain the visa.

“Although the applicant (Ahmad Zahid) can get the passport within a short time, it takes more than a week for to get the visa (to perform the umrah,” she said.

The court then adjourned the case and all parties went into the judge’s chambers.

Foong, when met by reporters later, said Ahmad Zahid was scheduled to go for the umrah this January 17, but due to time constraint his client had to postpone it.

He said he would be filing a new application for the return of the passport.

At today’s proceeding, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran and Lee Keng Fatt. — Bernama