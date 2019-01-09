Tokyo stocks close higher on trade talks

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.10 per cent, while the broader Topix index was up 1.10 per cent today. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 9 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today for the third session in a row, extending rallies of global bourses on signs of progress in US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.10 per cent, or 223.02 points, to close at 20,427.06, while the broader Topix index was up 1.10 per cent, or 16.68 points, at 1,535.11.

US President Donald Trump boasted yesterday that US-China trade negotiations were going “very well” as officials held talks in Beijing that will spill into a third day.

A member of the US delegation said the two sides would resume talks today as they continued their first face-to-face meetings since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a tariff truce during a meeting in Argentina on December 1.

“Talks with China are going very well!” Trump said on Twitter, but gave no further information.

“Expectations for progress in US-China trade talks are supporting the market,” while technical factors linked to the settlement of derivatives may prompt volatile trade, Kyoko Amemiya, senior market adviser of SBI Securities, told AFP.

“The risk-on mood triggered by the gains on the Chinese markets also helped buoy Tokyo stocks,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥108.87 in Asian trade, against ¥108.79 in New York.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 0.68 per cent to ¥5,413 and Panasonic jumped 3.20 per cent to ¥1,045.

Takeda Pharmaceutical climbed 2.81 per cent to ¥4,200 and its rival Daiichi Sankyo jumped 3.03 per cent to ¥3,672. — AFP