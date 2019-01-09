Body of newborn baby with animal bite marks found near mosque

Police said an examination found animal bite marks on the arms and waist of the baby. — AFP pic

SERIAN, Jan 9 — Passers-by found the body of a baby girl wrapped in white cloth, with the umbilical cord still intact and animal bite marks on the arms and waist, near the Muara Mongkos Mosque here yesterday, according to the police.

Serian District Police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said today the police were alerted to the body at about 8am and a squad rushed to the location.

“An examination found animal bite marks on the arms and waist of the baby. A post mortem will be done soon to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement. — Bernama