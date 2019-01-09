Eric Liew, two others arrested for sedition over posts on former Agong

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun in a statement today said all three are being investigated for sedition. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Two men and one woman have been arrested for posting comments on social media deemed insulting to Sultan Muhammad V after the Kelantan Ruler abdicated as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamed Fuzi Harun in a statement today said all three are being investigated for sedition.

“They are being investigated under the Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948,” Mohamed Fuzi said in the statement.

The trio arrested yesterday are Eric Liew Chee Ling, 46, using the Facebook account name Eric Liew; 27-year-old Azham Akhtar Abdullah using the @azhamakhtar Twitter handle; and Nur Alia Astaman, 26, who made postings through her @aliaastaman Twitter handle.

MORE TO COME