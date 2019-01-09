Sarawak political coalition launches new logo

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg with leaders of other GPS component parties holding the logo of GPS coalition in Kuching January 9, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 9 — Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg unveiled Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) logo today and said it signalled a new era in the state’s political landscape.

He said the S-shaped logo that reflects the pose of the hornbill — the state mascot — depicted Sarawak’s strength and progress.

The Sarawak chief minister also thanked Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for approving GPS as legal political entity for all Sarawakians.

“With the registration of GPS, we will continue to develop the state in a new era where we will add values to our lives, sincerity and harmony which are found among the various ethnic groups in the state,” he said at the unveiling of the logo at PBB headquarters in Bako, near here.

Among those present during the unveiling were leaders and supporters of GPS component parties.

Abang Johari then said GPS will continue defending the state’s rights in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 as well as the Federal and State Constitutions.

“We will also defend all the rights of all the communities in the state,” he said.

Explaining the colours of the logo, he said the black symbolises the pillar of the GPS coalition to uphold its objectives while the red mirrors the supremacy of the Federal and State Constitutions.

The white represents justice through the rule of law.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The parties formed GPS after abandoning Barisan Nasional following its general election defeat and were officially recognised as a new political coalition by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on November 22, 2018.

The logo was designed by Voon Cherng Jyh, a second-year software engineering student of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Voon, who completed his secondary education at SMK Sungai Tapang, Kuching, received RM10,000 cash and a certificate from the chief minister.