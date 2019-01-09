CM says Penang water rates may rise following national review

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at a press conference in George Town January 9, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — Penang is set to see higher water tariffs in line with the federal government’s efforts to restructure water supply services industry in the country, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the increase could range from a single-digit increase to over 20 per cent.

“It is likely that we will take away the water conservation surcharge after the tariff review,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the national review would result in higher tariffs to deter waste and would make the current conservation charge unnecessary.

Chow also advised consumers to conserve water due to the state’s limited resources.

The state administration is also still in discussions with the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry on the proposed increase in water tariff rates, he added.

“We will wait for the ministry’s decision and National Water Services Commission (SPAN) on the tariff review proposal,” he said.

Despite his prognosis today, Chow stressed that Penang’s water tariff rates would still be the lowest in the country even with the expected increase.

Penang’s current water tariff rate is 32 sen/1,000 litres for the first 35,000 litres or significantly lower than the national average of 69 sen/1,000 litres.

However, Penang levies a water conservation surcharge (WCS) of 48 sen/1,000 litres for usage beyond 35,000 litres.

The WCS was introduced in a bid to reduce Penang’s comparatively high consumption rate, which is now 286L per capita daily.