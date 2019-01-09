Photo of couple frolicking topless in Kota Kinabalu fountain goes viral

The photo of the couple in the fountain on Gaya Street, Kota Kinabalu by an unknown photographer has been circulating through social media.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 ― A photo of a couple in a tight embrace at a public fountain in the city centre here is spreading like fire over the internet.

The photo that has been much-shared on social media starting yesterday shows a couple, believed to be tourists, topless in the shallow fountain at a small roundabout along Gaya Street, most likely late at night.

City police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji said he is aware of the case and is looking for leads to initiate investigations.

“We haven’t received a report yet, but we are trying to identify the source of the photo to get more information.

“You cannot even identify the people in the photo. We don’t know when, or if they are local or tourists. If we have more leads, we can investigate this further,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Habibi said that the topless couple could be charged with public indecency if they were caught.

In the photo, businesses in the area appear closed, and the couple’s clothes appear to be placed on the barriers or benches near the fountain.

A City Hall official who declined to be named said that there has been complaints before of people playing in the fountain but reports were mainly about children or tourists dipping their feet.

“We’ve never had anyone gone in there topless before.

“Maybe we will have to put up signs to warn people against committing any indecent act or they can be arrested for criminal offences,” he said.