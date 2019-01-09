Directors Guild selects five for 2019 Documentary Award run-off

‘Three Identical Strangers’ charts the lives of separated triplets Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Separated triplets story Three Identical Strangers, Ruth Bader Ginsburg career overview RBG, Fred Rogers profile Won’t You Be My Neighbour? and freeclimbers’ monument Free Solo are becoming increasingly regular awards season mentions.

The Directors Guild of America has unveiled five nominated contenders for February 2019’s Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary award.

Alongside Three Identical Strangers, RBG, Won’t You Be My Neighbour? and Free Solo, small-town Alabama community perspective Hale County This Morning, This Evening makes the DGA’s list.

The first four were picked as nominees for the Producers’ Guild equivalent award, and all four received Cinema Eye Honours and picked up accolades from the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards and National Board of Review.

From that point of view, Hale County might be considered a wildcard, yet has Sundance, Gotham and International Documentary Association wins to its name.

Even so, there’s little clue as to which of these features, if any, will take the industry’s prestige award at the Oscars.

The category is notoriously difficult to predict and, unlike many other Academy Awards whose momentum can carry over from select specialist ceremonies, previous form seems to have little bearing on the Oscars’ Best Documentary outcome.

However, in feature film, the DGA Awards are well known for their predictive powers in the Oscar race for Best Director and, together with the Producers’ Guild, overall Best Picture.

In terms of timing, the DGAs take place on February 2, 2019, by which time we will already know the Oscar nominees in all categories — announced January 22 — ahead of the February 24, 2019 Academy Awards ceremony. — AFP-Relaxnews