DBKL freezes bids to reserve parking bays pending new directive

Lim Lip Eng speaks during the press conference at his Kepong service centre, January 9, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — City Hall (DBKL) has suspended all applications for the reservation of parking bays in the national capital indefinitely.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng told reporters today the suspension started on November 21 last year and is pending a revision of the guidelines and mechanism on the renewal and rental of the parking bays for businesses within the city limits.

“DBKL has also agreed to revise the mechanism guideline so that city folks can enjoy existing parking facilities fairly,” he told a press conference at his Kepong service centre here.

He added that the suspension order was made due to multiple complaints from the public of the difficulty in finding parking in Kuala Lumpur.

Reserved parking bays for businesses are painted with red lines instead of the usual yellow.

Lim lauded the suspension, saying the move couldn't have come at a better time due to the shortage of available parking bays in the capital city.

“Previously if you noticed, some shop lots rent four to five bays and lock up the bays even after business hours by raising the barrier pole.

“This is wrong. It must be made clear that the bays are only rented from 7.30am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays,” he added that the bays are open to the public after 6pm daily, on Sundays and public holidays.

According to Lim, the current rental duration of these parking bays is a period of three months and pointed out that the public has no updated information on the bays respective rental expiry date which DBKL has accessed to.

“Therefore the public can lodge a complaint with DBKL if they come across those who refuse to adhere to the new directive that has been issued,” he said.