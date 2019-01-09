Form 3 Maths, Science DLP textbooks out in March, but online version available now

The Education Ministry says Form 3 DLP Science and Mathematics textbooks will only be out in March. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― Schools providing the Dual Language Programme (DLP) for Form 3 Science and Mathematics will only get the textbooks in March this year.

But the Education Ministry has provided an alternative to the physical books, which is accessible online now.

In a press statement today, the Education Ministry explained that the text books could not be ready for the start of the school year because the government was enhancing its procurement procedures and to avoid direct negotiation purchases since 2018.

“To ensure that the education process will not be disrupted, the Education Ministry has taken the following temporary alternative steps:

“All schools offering DLP will be supplied with four compact discs (CD) containing the first four chapters for the subjects during classes. Students and teachers can also access the chapters online,” said the statement.

The links for the online version of the Form 3 Mathematics textbook can be found at:

http://bukutekskssm.my/Mathematics/F3/Chapter1.pdf

http://bukutekskssm.my/Mathematics/F3/Chapter2.pdf

http://bukutekskssm.my/Mathematics/F3/Chapter3.pdf

http://bukutekskssm.my/Mathematics/F3/Chapter4.pdf

http://bukutekskssm.my/Mathematics/F3/Answers.pdf

The textbook for Form 3 Science is at : http://sasbadisb.com/download-centre/textbook.