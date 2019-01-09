Feb 8 hearing for Najib’s bid to remove Gopal Sri Ram as 1MDB prosecutor

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is a retired Federal Court judge-turned-lawyer who was appointed by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to prosecute all 1MDB-linked cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― The High Court will hear Datuk Seri Najib Razak's bid to remove Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor in the former prime minister's 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case before trial starts.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah has scheduled February 8 for the hearing of Najib's application to have Sri Ram recused, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

The case before Collin Lawrence involves 25 charges against Najib in relation to over RM2 billion in funds linked to 1MDB, with the next case management set for January 31 and the trial for this case previously set for April 13 until May 3.

Sri Ram is a retired Federal Court judge-turned-lawyer who was appointed by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to prosecute all 1MDB-linked cases.

Najib will be standing trial in a separate case involving the theft of RM42 million has been set to start February 12.

