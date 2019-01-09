Cops nab two car wash workers for allegedly sodomising schoolgirl

Labuan police said the two men were arrested at 10am yesterday after they initially denied having committed the offence. — AFP pic

LABUAN, Jan 9 — The police have arrested two workers of a car wash here for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old schoolgirl in a village on Monday.

Labuan Police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said today the girl’s grandfather lodged a report at 3am yesterday after the victim related to him the incident which took place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

The grandfather took the girl to the hospital at 2am yesterday and a rectal examination showed signs of sodomy, he added.

Muhamad Farid said the two men were arrested at 10am yesterday after they initially denied having committed the offence.

They were brought to court today and remanded for seven days pending investigation, he said.

The penalty for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent is a jail term of between five and 20 years, with whipping. — Bernama