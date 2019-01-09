Govt dept director’s son in remand over RM45,472 tender

The 27-year-old man is brought to the George Town Magistrate’s Court January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — A son of a government department head in Penang is in remand for six days from today for allegedly conspiring with his father to obtain a tender worth RM45,472 for his company.

The remand order against the 27-year-old man, who is also an executive of a government agency in Perak, was issued by George Town Sessions/Magistrate’s Court Assistant Registrar Muna Maria Azmi following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man was arrested at his office in Perak at 10.30am yesterday .

Yesterday, his father, aged 58, was ordered to be remanded for six days for allegedly abusing his position in recommending his son’s company to be awarded the tender for a nursery class system project.

He was said to have proposed the name of the company to the quotation evaluation committee for the project. — Bernama