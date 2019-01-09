Kit Siang: Will Hadi Awang’s ‘hell’ warning scare MIC away from Cameron Highlands?

Lim Kit Siang questioned MIC’s delay in naming a candidate for the federal seat, and wondered if it was due to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s warning yesterday that hell awaits Muslims if they are led by non-Muslims. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — DAP's Lim Kit Siang continued today to press MIC over the party’s apparent decision to possibly give up contesting the Cameron Highlands by-election amid reports that Umno wants the seat for itself.

The Iskandar Puteri MP questioned MIC’s delay in naming a candidate for the federal seat, and wondered if it was due to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s warning yesterday that hell awaits Muslims if they are led by non-Muslims.

“What is of more immediate interest, however, is whether MIC is going to concede Cameron Highland seat to Umno because of Hadi’s warning of ‘hell’ and PAS’ 3578 votes?

“In actual fact, I have great doubts that Hadi will be able to deliver the 3,578 votes in the Cameron Highlands by-election on January 26, as I do not believe that the general PAS membership are ‘all fours’ with Hadi in rejecting Malaysia as a plural society and his antediluvian view that a corrupt Muslim is always better than clean and honest non-Muslims, which is also not the teaching of Islam or the great religions of the world,” Lim said.

Traditionally the Cameron Highlands federal seat has been contested by MIC since 2004. During the 14th General Election, the party’s vice-president Datuk C Sivarraajh defeated DAP candidate M Manogaran.

Manogaran then filed a petition on June 4, 2018 to cancel the result of the Cameron Highlands constituency for violating the Election Offences Act.

He accused Sivarraajh of allegedly giving bribes of between RM30 and RM1,000 to Orang Asli voters via their Tok Batin (community chiefs) to ensure they voted for BN.

On November 30, 2018 the seat was declared null and void by the Election Court as it was proven that Sivarraajh was aware and consented to corrupt practices being committed.

In the same statement, Lim also condemned Abdul Hadi’s warning of ‘hell’ and accused the PAS chief of finally showing his true colours.

He said the nation could now understand why under Abdul Hadi’s leadership the Islamist party had supported former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s kleptocrat government.

The veteran politician accused Abdul Hadi of not being fully committed to battle corruption, since the latter regards a corrupt Muslim as better than a clean non-Muslim and this was the reason there was no strong objections against corruption scandals such as 1MDB, Felda, Felcra, Mara and Tabung Haji.

He also observed that PAS is now laying claim to be the only party to fight for the Malay-Muslim agenda in light of Umno’s fall from grace.

“But PAS leaders cannot be more wrong as PAS cannot have the monopoly to champion the Malay-Muslim agenda in Malaysia.

“This is because in a New Malaysia, it is the responsibility of all Malaysian political parties in the Pakatan Harapan coalition, whether PKR, Bersatu, Amanah or DAP, to champion the Muslim/Malay and non-Muslim/non-Malay agendas to demonstrate that any viable and successful nation-building in a plural society is not a zero-sum game but a win-win formula for all Malaysians,” he said.