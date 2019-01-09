Former govt agency chairman, company CEO in remand over govt contract worth RM99m

The 64-year-old man was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at about 5.50pm yesterday, while the woman, aged 32, about half and hour earlier when they went to the MACC headquarters here to give their statement. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — A former chairman of a government agency with the title “Datuk” is in remand for four days beginning today for alleged power abuse involving a government contract worth more than RM99 million.

A woman, who is a chief executive officer of a private company, is also in remand for the same case.

The remand order against the two individuals was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaika Rohanuddin.

The 64-year-old man was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at about 5.50pm yesterday, while the woman, aged 32, about half and hour earlier when they went to the MACC headquarters here to give their statement.

According to a MACC source, the former chairman was believed to have abused his position by recommending a company through direct appointment to carry out a digital promotion campaign project totalling more than RM99 million using the agency’s fund. — Bernama