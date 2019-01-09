Anwar should be made DPM now, says Amanah man

Dr Zaidi Zakaria said it is time for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (left) to step down as deputy prime minister and let Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take the post. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should assume the post of deputy prime minister instead of remaining as prime minister-in-waiting before Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hands over the prime ministership to him, a Parti Amanah Negara grassroot leader said today.

Amanah Permatang Pauh chief Dr Zaidi Zakaria said it is time for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to step down and let Anwar take the post.

“Currently, he is not in the Cabinet but he is issuing statements regarding government policies,” he told Malay Mail today.

He said Anwar may be an MP under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration but he is still not in the Cabinet so he does not have a say in government policies.

He said it is uncertain when the prime minister will hand over the reins to Anwar so for now, Anwar could occupy the second top position.

“He is already an MP and PKR president, so it is right that he holds a top position in government and be part of the Cabinet now,” he said.

He said Anwar could not make any policy changes but can only offer suggestions through statements as an MP.

Dr Zaidi said Anwar could easily transition from deputy prime minister to prime minister when Dr Mahathir hands over the position in the future.

“When Anwar assumes the prime ministership, PH can then select another deputy prime minister,” he said.

He also voiced his concern over the recent public spats between PKR leaders Rafizi Ramli and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“This is not good for PH as it affects public perception on PKR and the coalition as a whole,” he said.

He pointed out that despite its corruption issues, political opponent Barisan Nasional (BN) had always maintained a united front.

“They may have differences in opinions but there were no public power struggles and public spats among BN leaders and its component parties, and this was why they had remained in power for over 60 years,” he said.

He said the only reason BN had lost was due to its corruption issues that angered the public.

“While PH can champion freedom of speech and PH leaders can issue good logical statements on certain issues, there is always an avenue to resolve disagreements internally instead of going to the media,” he said.

He said there are always internal avenues for PH leaders to use to resolve any disagreements and issues they have.