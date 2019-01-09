FBM KLCI remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.06am, the benchmark index advanced 9.13 points to 1,681.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,679.06. The local bourse opened 6.3 points higher at 1,679.06. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at mid-morning today, lifted by strong gains in heavyweights led by TNB and Sime Darby Plantation.

At 11.06am, the benchmark index advanced 9.13 points to 1,681.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,679.06. The local bourse opened 6.3 points higher at 1,679.06.

On a broader market, gainers trounced losers 545 to 185, while 260 counters were unchanged, 874 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM739.59 million.

TNB led gains in heavyweight stocks, strengthening by 36 sen to RM14, Sime Darby Plantation jumped 14 sen to RM5.06, Axiata went up eight sen to RM3.99 and Nestle rose RM2.90 to RM146.30.

Public Bank gained four sen to RM24.70, CIMB added two sen to RM5.67, Maybank was flat at RM9.47 and Petronas Chemicals eased 43 sen to RM8.56.

Of actives, Hubline edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, My E.G increased 3.5 sen to 99 sen, Datasonic went up 4.5 sen to 47.5 sen, Destini rose 4.5 sen to 47.5 sen and Berjaya Corp was flat at 31.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 92.12 points to 11,553.3, the FBMT 100 Index went up 83.33 points to 11,442.6 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 110.25 points to 11,469.27.

The FBM Ace Index was 56.37 points higher at 4,430.55, and the FBM 70 strengthened 185.57 points to 13,316.35.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 58.80 points to 17,404.17, the Plantation Index bagged 48.54 points to 6,992.66 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.99 point to 163.15. — Bernama