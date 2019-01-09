Janelle Monae drops ‘Screwed’ video featuring futuristic party-goers

Janelle Monae arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Janelle Monae has shared a futuristic video for her Zoe Kravitz-assisted track Screwed featuring actress Tessa Thompson.

In the clip, Monae and a group of fellow revellers awaken on a rooftop just in time to see a UFO approach them. As they take flight through the streets, and the tiny, ominous object continues to follow them, they hit an underground club to dance, party and watch politically charged footage.

Later, when they emerge from the club, Tessa Thompson is kidnapped and carried away in a dark van as the UFO continues to lurk overhead.

Screwed was a single off Monae’s 2018 album Dirty Computer, which earned an album of the Year nominations for the 2019 Grammys. — AFP-Relaxnews