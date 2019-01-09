Kim Kardashian buys Louis Vuitton bags for daughters and nieces

Kim Kardashian purchased Louis Vuitton bags for all her nieces including the babies. — Picture from Instagram/Kim Kardashian

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — As expected, television personality Kim Kardashian must have had quite a Christmas.

One which included gifting expensive presents to her family members.

Among them included a pink miniature Bentley for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and a life-sized unicorn doll for Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

But Kim, being Kim, was not satisfied.

The 38-year-old spent another US$4,960 (RM20,422) on eight Louis Vuitton Mini HL Speedy Bags which retails at about US$620 each during a trip to Japan.

What’s stranger is that two of her nieces, True and Stormi Webster, are only 9 months and 11 months old, respectively, while the extra two were for herself and her future child.

“Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol,” the star tweeted.

Others who received the mini LVs were North West, 5, Chicago West, 1, and nieces Penelope, 6, and Dream, 2.

It’s no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters love spending money on their little ones.

The sum of money she collectively spent is however really a small figure for the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner purchased a Gucci carrier for Stormi at US$600 while during North’s second birthday, Kim shut down the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland at Disneyland in California, so her family did not have to wait in line for rides.

North’s fur coats are also reportedly priced at around US$3,500 while Kylie — the most fashion-savvy of the sisters — had spent thousands on Stormi’s shoe collection.