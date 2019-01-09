The Chemical Brothers capture live show in video for ‘MAH’

The Chemical Brothers perform at Sonar Night during the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain, June 18, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — The Chemical Brothers have released a video for their track MAH that captures the band’s recent shows in London.

The track’s new visual was filmed over the course of the sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace and is directed by Marcus Lyall. As the electronic duo plays on stage and the crowd goes wild in the foreground, surreal footage plays on a projection behind the stage.

The strobe-like visuals capture the frenetic atmosphere of the live shows, which took place in October.

MAH, which is available now, is taken from the band’s forthcoming album No Geography, due out in spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews