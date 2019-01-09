Peng Soon- Liu Ying off to winning start at Thailand Masters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― National mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying got off to a flying start by advancing to the second round of the 2018 Thailand Masters Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday.

The top seeds who turned pro after quitting the national team recently, only took 26 minutes to dispose off Tinn Isriyanet-Chasinee Korepap of Thailand; 21-16 and 21-10 in the opening round at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Another Malaysian pair, seventh seeds Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei also made it to the second round after fending off a strong challenge from Lin Chia Yu-Hsu Ya Ching of Taiwan;16-21, 21-12 and 21-13 in another first round match.

Meanwhile, national women' singles shuttler, Lim Yin Fun advanced to the main draw by defeating Disha Gupta of the United States;21-13 and 21-12 in her qualifying match.

The 2019 Thailand Masters, which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 (level five) tournament, offers total prize money of US$150,000 (RM616,715).

Results:

Qualifying:

Men's Singles:

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) bt Yeoh Seng Zoe 21-11, 21-13

Men's Doubles:

Kona Tarun/Lim Khim Wah (IND/MAS) bt Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah/Ranganatha Ashith Surya (IND) 21-18, 21-15

Women's Singles:

Ji Shuting (CHN) bt M. Thinaah 21-16, 17-21, 21-11

First Round:

Mixed Doubles:

[1] Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying bt Tinn Isriyanet-Chasinee Korepap (THA) 21-16, 21-10

[7] Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei bt Lin Chia Yu-Hsu Ya Ching (TPE) 16-21, 21-12, 21-13

Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami (INA) bt Mohamad Arif Ab Latif-Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin (MAS/INA) 21-18, 18-21, 21-17

[6] Nipitphon Phuangphuapet-Savitree Amitrapai (THA) bt Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See 22-20, 16-21, 21-13 ― Bernama

* (Note: Malaysian unless stated and [ ] denotes seeding)