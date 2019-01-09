Kaws to erect super long sculpture in Taipei

A seven-inch version of ‘KAWS:HOLIDAY’ featuring Companion in a seated position will go on sale January 19 in this picture released by Kaws. — AFP pic

TAIPEI, Jan 9 — US artist Kaws has created a 36-metre-long sculpture featuring his signature character Companion that will soon go on display at Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

The artist took to Instagram to reveal details of the sculpture, known as “KAWS:HOLIDAY,” which will be on view January 19-27 and features his iconic Companion character in a seated pose.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a series of limited-edition KAWS:HOLIDAY merchandise will be available starting January 19, the artist revealed in a subsequent Instagram post.

According to Ding Dong Takuhaibin, the online store of Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved, which will handle international orders, items will include a seven-inch version of the seated Companion (US$199 or RM819), a set of four ceramic plates (US$130), T-shirts (US$50) and tote bags (US$50).

Yesterday, Kaws aka Brian Donnelly took to Instagram once again to reveal an aerial photo of the inflatable sculpture being tested in an unrevealed location.

A previous iteration of “KAWS:HOLIDAY” appeared in Seoul’s Seokchon Lake in 2018. Measuring in at 28 metres long, the inflatable work was the artist’s first to float on water. — AFP-Relaxnews