Kaws to erect super long sculpture in Taipei

TAIPEI, Jan 9 — US artist Kaws has created a 36-metre-long sculpture featuring his signature character Companion that will soon go on display at Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.
The artist took to Instagram to reveal details of the sculpture, known as “KAWS:HOLIDAY,” which will be on view January 19-27 and features his iconic Companion character in a seated pose.
KAWS:HOLIDAY, COMPANION found a new location to relax and enjoy some views, this time in Taipei! Time: Jan 19 - 27, 2019 At 36 meters long he should be easy to find. Location: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei In partnership with @ARR.AllRightsReserved and @jjlin @JFJ_Productions #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #JJLin #JFJProductions #Taipei
In conjunction with the exhibition, a series of limited-edition KAWS:HOLIDAY merchandise will be available starting January 19, the artist revealed in a subsequent Instagram post.
: ) In collaboration with @ARR.AllRightsReserved, a series of KAWS:HOLIDAY limited edition collectibles will be available on Jan 19. Taipei orders: In Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei starting from Jan 19 - 6pm (Taipei time) International orders: @ddtstore and @ARR.AllRightsReserved - Jan 19 - 6am (EST) / 7pm (HKT) China orders: @clot - Jan 19 - 6am (EST) / 7pm (HKT) #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #JJLin #JFJProductions #Taipei
According to Ding Dong Takuhaibin, the online store of Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved, which will handle international orders, items will include a seven-inch version of the seated Companion (US$199 or RM819), a set of four ceramic plates (US$130), T-shirts (US$50) and tote bags (US$50).
Yesterday, Kaws aka Brian Donnelly took to Instagram once again to reveal an aerial photo of the inflatable sculpture being tested in an unrevealed location.
Ok, so it’s a little hard to do a test inflation without someone leaking images so I guess I’ll post this one as well... Sorry whoever’s parking lot we blocked again, this is not the final location... #NotPhotoshop #GoodNight Thanks Taipei Time: Jan 19 - 27, 2019 Location: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei In partnership with @ARR.AllRightsReserved and @jjlin @JFJ_Productions #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #JJLin #JFJProductions #Taipei
A previous iteration of “KAWS:HOLIDAY” appeared in Seoul’s Seokchon Lake in 2018. Measuring in at 28 metres long, the inflatable work was the artist’s first to float on water. — AFP-Relaxnews