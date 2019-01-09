Invalid reasons to ban palm oil — Tiow Weng Theong

JANUARY 9 — The unfavourable view on palm oil stems from its alleged claims that it brings negative impacts on climate change, the environment, and biodiversity protection.

As one of the world’s largest palm oil producers, Malaysia has never neglected the environmental aspects of its production. The biodiversity balance is constantly factored into the process of producing palm oil.

Malaysia has taken various initiatives such as investing in sustainable farming and adhering to the ssustainaustainable practices of palm oil around the world.

The European Union should help developing countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) rather than impose burdensome policies and regulations that further undermine these countries’ efforts towards achieving SDG.

As a leader in sustainable palm oil, Malaysia has implemented various environmental control measures while successfully enhancing the community’s living standards through palm oil cultivation activities.

To advance the industry towards producing sustainable palm oil, the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification compliance will be made compulsory in Malaysia by the end of 2019.

Malaysia has a sustainable palm oil production chain that is certified in accordance with the standards of international laws and regulations.

Therefore, there is no reason for the EU to ban palm oil-based biofuel, seeing that all the above-mentioned measures have been implemented successfully.

We urge the EU to reconsider its proposals so that the livelihood of small farmers is not negatively affected and well-intentioned countries like Malaysia are not discredited for their move towards the right direction.

* Tiow Weng Theong is an advocate for Planters United.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.