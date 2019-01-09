Ryan Reynolds named new face of Armani Code

Ryan Reynolds has been announced as the new face of Armani Code fragrances. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has been announced by Giorgio Armani as the new face of its Armani Code fragrances, with a fresh campaign slated for release next month.

Reynolds, whose wife is actress Blake Lively, started his acting career on sitcoms Two Guys and a Girl, and went on to star in a string of movies, but is best-known for his more recent role as Marvel Comics anti-hero Deadpool.

This appointment as the latest Armani Code ambassador will initially see him star in a dedicated campaign for the Armani Code Absolu fragrance, which will be directed by Reed Morano, Emmy Award winner for the series The Handsmaid’s Tale, with photography by Matthew Brookes. The campaign will be unveiled worldwide in February 2019.

Commenting on the partnership with Reynolds, Giorgio Armani said: “With his status of modern male figure of self-fulfilment, Ryan Reynolds perfectly embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man: someone with charisma, authenticity, an effortless style, and the right dose of irony.” — AFP-Relaxnews