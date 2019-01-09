Tommy Hilfiger confirms Paris as the location for its next show

US model Gigi Hadid (left) and US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, acknowledge the audience at the end of the women’s Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show by Tommy Hilfiger in Milan February 25, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — As previously announced December 14, fashion house Tommy Hilfiger’s next runway event will indeed be held for the first time in Paris, March 2, during the French capital’s traditional Fashion Week. It will set the stage for the brand to present the fruit of its collaboration with American actress and singer Zendaya.

The next edition of Paris Fashion Week, held February 25 to March 5, will see Tommy Hilfiger bring its TOMMYNOW runway extravaganza to the French capital. After Shanghai, Milan, London, Los Angeles and New York, the American brand has picked Paris to show its latest “see now, buy now” collection.

Eagerly awaited by the fashion world each season, the show will give Tommy Hilfiger the opportunity to present its new creative collaboration. After Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya is the latest celebrity to create a collection in collaboration with the label’s teams. The first designs in the “TommyXZendaya” line, for spring 2019, will be showcased in Paris at the TOMMYNOW runway event.

“TOMMYNOW has become an integral part of our brand story, celebrating our optimistic and inclusive

energy with audiences globally,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “For Spring 2019, we can think of no better place to premiere the first TommyXZendaya collaborative collection than Paris.”

All the looks featured in this see-now buy-now show will be available straight after the event in no less than 70 countries via the brand’s stores, the www.tommy.com website and select partners. — AFP-Relaxnews