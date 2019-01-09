Karen O shares new single ‘Anti-Lullaby’

Musician Karen O arrives for the Amazon Studios Los Angeles premiere of ‘Suspiria’ at the Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California October 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — The track serves as the theme for Amazon Prime’s new series Hanna, set to release in March.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O shared the short acoustic track on Monday.

“Do not sleep/ She waits for you to sleep,” Karen O sings on the haunting 80-second song. “My breath, you breathe/ It will carry you.”

Anti-Lullaby appears in a teaser trailer for thriller film Hanna, an Amazon Prime adaptation of Joe Wright’s 2011 film by the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett.

Karen O is currently working on a collaborative album with Danger Mouse; the pair shared the album’s lead single Lux Prima in November 2018. This will be Karen O’s first LP since her 2014 debut solo album Crush Songs. — AFP-Relaxnews