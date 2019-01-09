Nostalgic Kodak Smile Instant Print product lineup revealed at CES 2019

Kodak debuts new nostalgic Smile Instant Print lineup. ― AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 9 ― Brand licensee C+A Global expanded the Kodak portfolio by debuting a collection of Smile Instant Print products at CES this week.

Kodak is hanging on thanks to its licensees who manage to put the classic name on products ranging from fashion items to drones. C+A Global is one such licensee, but instead of creating a product in a tangential field, it took advantage of Kodak's nostalgic charm to develop a new retro-styled instant print lineup: Smile Instant Print.

The company debuted three new products Monday at the Kodak booth in Las Vegas, including two new digital cameras and an instant printer.

Kodak Smile Classic Instant Print Digital Camera

With its pop-up viewfinder and boxy shape, the Smile Classic Instant Print Digital Camera takes on a vintage, Polaroid-inspired design. It features a single strobe flash, a MicroSD card slot, and 10-second timer bringing a 1990s-looking camera into the 21st century. Photos can be printed directly from the camera or sent to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Instant Print companion app.

Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

The Smile Instant Print Digital Camera is new but awfully familiar. Like the Kodak Printomatic and the Polaroid Snap, this model is a 10 MP digital camera that prints onto Zink paper, except this one features a 10-second camera.

Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer

Lastly, using the complementary Instant Print app, you can use the new Smile Instant Digital Printer to send your photos to the device via Bluetooth to print here and now.

While Kodak and C+A Global haven't announced a release date for the line, the products will launch sometime this year. The Smile Instant Print Digital Camera and Smile Instant Digital Printer will both cost US$100 (RM411), and the Smile Classic Instant Print Digital Camera will put you back US$150. ― AFP-Relaxnews