Bursa Malaysia higher at opening

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 9.52 points to 1,682.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,672.76. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher today on renewed buying interest and in line with the stronger overnight performance of Wall Street, said a dealer.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 9.52 points to 1,682.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,672.76.

The index opened 6.3 points higher at 1,679.06.

US markets rose overnight on optimism over US-China trade talks.

“Reports are circulating on the US-China trade talks as the mid-level US and Chinese officials in Beijing have entered into negotiations for the third day. It has fuelled investor optimism, suggesting, there might be a light at the end of the tumultuous trade war tunnel,” said OANDA head of trading for Asia Pacific, Stephen Innes

Bursa Malaysia’s market breadth was positive, as gainers led losers 290 to 91, while 165 counters were unchanged, 1,318 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover was at 306.75 million shares worth RM127.81 million.

Top Glove led gains in the heavyweights, rising by 15 sen to RM5.13, MAHB gained five sen to RM7.99, AMMB Holdings added four sen to RM4.46, Dialog Group jumped six sen to RM2.90 as Sime Darby fell one sen to RM2.38.

Public Bank expanded 10 sen to RM24.76, TNB soared 30 sen to RM13.94, Maybank was flat at RM9.47 and Petronas Chemicals trimmed 30 sen to RM8.69.

Of actives, Hubline inched up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, Bina Puri increased two sen to 25.5 sen, Prestariang rose one sen to 44 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum was two sen higher at 95 sen and Gagasan Nadi Cergas slid half-a-sen to 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 72.55 points to 11,533.72, the FBMT 100 Index improved by 71.38 points to 11,430.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 92.14 points to 11,451.16.

The FBM Ace Index was up by 46.79 points to 4,420.97, while the FBM 70 bagged 110.68 points to 13,241.46.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index accelerated 51.54 points to 17,396.91, the Plantation Index increased 57.99 points to 7,002.11 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.89 points to 163.25. — Bernama

