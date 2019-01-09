Aizat Amdan’s father dies

Aizat and his father Datuk Amdan Mat Din (left) shared a very special bond. — Picture from Instagram/Aizat Amdan

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan lost his father Datuk Amdan Mat Din earlier today.

Amdan died at 1.10am at the Hospital Ampang Puteri in Ampang.

The cause of death is yet to be known but his father has had a series of strokes for about three years now.

The Kuala Lumpur-based artist took to his Instagram and Twitter account to announce the sad news.

“I regret to inform that my dad Dato Hj Amdan bin Mat Din has passed away at 1.10am 9 January 2019.

“His body will be at 630 Jalan 8 Taman Ampang Utama until 11am before being buried at the Masjid Kampung Melayu Ampang burial ground after the zohor prayers,” he posted.

It had previously reported that the artist — who will be turning 30 in less than two weeks — had made his father’s health condition known since early last year.

The Hanya Kau Yang Mampu singer reportedly said his father suffered his fourth stroke in 2017 and it was difficult for him as he had to balance his career and taking care of his father.

It was also reported that after that stroke, Aizat said that his father could not do much as only the left part of his body could move and he suffered a hemorrhage in his left side of his brain.

The 29-year-old first rose to fame in 2007 through the fifth season of Malaysian reality TV singing contest Akademi Fantasia.

Since then he had collected numerous awards such as 2009’s Anugerah Industri Muzik award for Best Vocal in a song (Male) and most popular male singer at the 2009 Anugerah Bintang Popular.