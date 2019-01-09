Cops nab man suspected of stabbing two children to death

Police have arrested the 49-year-old suspect at about 1.30am today at Kampung Kuala Sungai Yan. — AFP pic

YAN, Jan 9 — Two children were killed and a man was seriously injured when stabbed by a suspected drug addict in an incident at Kampung Kuala Sungai Yan late yesterday.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar, in a brief statement issued today, said the police were informed of the incident at 11.55pm and based on early information, the victims were a four year-old girl and a 14-month-old boy, while the injured man was 52-years old.

Police have arrested the suspect, aged 49, in the same village at about 1.30am today, and based on initial investigation, he had previous record for a drug-related offence, he said.

Shahnaz said the bodies of the two children had been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post mortem. — Bernama