27 flood evacuees still at Bau relief centre as at 8am

KUCHING, Jan 9 — A total of 27 flood victims are being accommodated at the relief centre at Balairaya Kampung Jugan, Bau, as at 8am today.

The victims are from five families who were evacuated last night following rain in Kampung Jugan, causing the village to be flooded.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, the floods caused six houses in the village to be under about a metre deep of water.

The Bau District Flood Operations Room has been opened at the Bau District Office. — Bernama