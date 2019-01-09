Watch a trailer for the deadmau5-scored Netflix thriller ‘Polar’ (VIDEO)

An undated handout photo of deadmau5. — Danny Mahoney pic via The New York Times

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — A trailer has been released for the Netflix thriller Polar scored by Canadian DJ deadmau5, with both the film and the soundtrack due out later this month.

Swedish director and drummer Jonas Åkerlund helms Polar, which is based on the action noir graphic novel Polar: Came from the Cold by Victor Santos.

Deadmau5 wrote the film’s original score, and his music features prominently in its first trailer, a dark and gritty sneak peek set to the DJ’s Drama Free, a collaboration with Lights.

Polar tells the story of a recently retired assassin (Mads Mikkelsen) whose former employer marks him as a liability. Unwillingly, he must get back into his old profession, giong head-to-head with younger and faster killers.

The movie will hit Netflix on January 25, the same day the soundtrack is due to be released by deadmau5’s mau5trap label. — AFP-Relaxnews