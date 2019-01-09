Shows in the spotlight this men's fashion month

After his first Celine show in September, Hedi Slimane will stage his first menswear show for the brand in January. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 9 — After a lengthy break, ready-to-wear shows returned to the runways on January 5 when a new round of men's fashion weeks kicked off in the British capital, showcasing what labels and designers have in store for the fall/winter 2019-2020 season as well as the first new menswear trends.

Certain designers will be particularly in the spotlight this season, with eagerly anticipated shows in store. Here are three of this menswear month's must-see shows.

Hedi Slimane presents the Celine man

After staging a first show for the Celine fashion house in September, French designer Hedi Slimane will once again be at the forefront of the scene in January with his first menswear collection for the luxury brand.

The show is an eagerly awaited event in the fashion world, which greeted with acclaim the designer's first collection for Céline this fall — a collection that also included a selection of men's silhouettes. The show is scheduled to close Paris men's fashion week, January 20 at 8pm.

First collection from Kris Van Assche

Decidedly, all eyes will be on Paris for this men's fashion week, which traditionally precedes the French capital's haute couture week. After several years at Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche will present his work for the Berluti fashion house for the first time this January.

After being named artistic director of the brand in April, the designer will be showcasing his first collection as well as the luxury brand's future direction. The show is currently scheduled for January 18 at 1 pm.

Change of scene for JW Anderson and Moschino

The JW Anderson brand is leaving London behind this season to show in Paris. Due to be held January 16 at 1pm, the show will see the talented Jonathan Anderson present his latest collection for the coming season.

Moschino, on the other hand, will be heading to Rome to stage a special runway event. Creative director Jeremy Scott will showcase the label's next men's collection, as well as a selection of womenswear silhouettes. The show will coincide with the opening day of the Pitti Immagine Uomo menswear event, running in Florence until January 11. — AFP-Relaxnews