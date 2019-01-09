Water tariffs expected to go up this year, minister says

Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the ministry is working with the National Water Service Commission and discussing it with the state governments to get the agreement of all parties before the increase is implemented. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Water tariff rates may be increased in stages this year, in line with the government’s efforts to restructure the water supply services industry in the country.

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the increase in the natural resource was necessary to protect the consumer’s interest in getting good water quality and ensuring the industry’s services.

“However, I can say that the increase will not burden the people and we will discuss with all state (governments),” he said as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama News Channel here last night.

He said the ministry is working with the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) and discussing it with the state governments to get the agreement of all parties before the increase is implemented.

“We have forwarded the business plan to them (the state governments). Now the state governments are discussing among themselves...there are signs that they will agree with the increase in water tariff,” he said.

He added that the price of increased water tariff had not yet been fixed as each state had different rates. — Bernama