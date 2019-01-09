‘Eighth Grade’, ‘Beale Street’, ‘In Search of Greatness’ among Writers Guild Award nominee

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is in the running for Adapted Screenplay. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — In advance of an awards ceremony on February 17, 2019, the Writers Guild of America has announced nominees for Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay, and Documentary Screenplay categories.

Proposed for Original Screenplay are school drama Eighth Grade, road movie Green Book, survival horror A Quiet Place, Mexican nanny drama Roma, and political biopic Vice.

In the running for Adapted Screenplay are true-life KKK infiltration story BlacKkKlansman, superhero movie Black Panther, forgery thriller Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Barry Jenkins’ romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and one of the award season’s most frequent nominees, A Star is Born.

Differences in eligibility requirements between the WGA Awards and the Oscars mean that the Guild necessarily omits frontrunners outside of its remit.

As such, there’s no room for 18th century British regal drama The Favourite or Paul Schrader’s Spirit Award nominee First Reformed.

The Guild’s four documentary nominees are corporate musical revue Bathtubs Over Broadway, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, money-chasers’ profile Generation Wealth, and sporting genius investigation In Search of Greatness. — AFP-Relaxnews