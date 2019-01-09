Fashion designers offer peek at the baju kurung, hijab trends

Fashion designer Rizalman. — Handout via TheHive.Asia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — Among many traditional garments, the baju kurung arguably receives the most and constant update.

From glamorous renditions with puffed sleeves and such, to avant garde creations in stiff, synthetic neoprene fabric, the national dress comprising a sarong and long blouse, evolves as frequent as Western trends.

For designer Rizalman Ibrahim, he has teased his fans to embrace the classic English style for this year’s Hari Raya.

His tease came by way of a photo of his upcoming Rizalman for Zalora 2019 collection on Instagram.

The picture shows a model with delicate, fair skin in a black and white baju kurung printed with roses.

She also has on a three-strand pearl necklace, an accessory synonymous with Queen Elizabeth.

His collaboration with Zalora (like last year’s Bollywood inspired line) does not only sell-out fast but the designer’s creative influence also sets local trends and inspire others.

With his brief Instagram promo recently, we can expect baju kurung with a hint of dainty English allure to become the rage soon.

Another designer, Syaiful Baharim who is working on his latest baju kurung range said this year, the garment gets a modern twist with a streamlined silhouette instead of the classic loose cut.

“In terms of material, lace or crinkled chiffon are the options. The latter fabric is especially appealing because it does not require ironing and gives textured appeal to the baju kurung,” he added.

According to Syaiful, his pending baju kurung collection will also feature embellishments albeit sparingly.

These include jet beads and Swarovski crystals.

“Such sparklers sprinkled near the neckline or close to the sleeves lend a fitting glint of glamour.”

To complement the shimmering accents, Syaiful said he uses jewel tones such as ruby red, emerald green and sapphire blue for his baju kurung range this year.

Designer Calvin Thoo prefers to play with a pastel colour palette this year.

“I’m working on my new baju kurung line for the year and I’ve chosen sweet shades to enhance the outfit’s femininity,” he said.

Thoo added that he intended to feature tops in a straight-cut tailoring paired with sarong with draping styles.

“This combo will give the classic baju kurung a modern twist,” he said.

In terms of ornamentation, he said last year’s trend of three-dimensional floral applique will continue to be in vogue.

When it comes to evening creations, baju kurung in velvet provides a luxurious look, said Thoo.

The slight sheen and plush texture make for a somewhat regal appearance. What’s more, colours appear more vibrant on velvet material.

But wearing velvet can be tricky as the fabric tends to age the wearer.

A silhouette that’s sleek and streamlined are best when choosing a velvet garment compared to a loose-cut style.

The latter might make you look older than you are.

Synonymous with the baju kurung is the hijab and this piece too comes in several designs.

One of the latest looks is the turban-style accented with a knot favoured by actress Neelofa.

“This is an eye-catching look for sure and it’s perfect for a celebrity like Neelofa. It may take some practice to tie it on though,” said Syaiful.

He feels that the turban-style is suitable for those with a vivacious personality since the look is a definite head-turner.

“What’s best for most women particularly those who are on the go and living in our warm climate, is the hassle-free, instant hijab. It’s easy to wear, just pull it over your head and you’re done. You can of course accessorise with a brooch or pin if you wish.”