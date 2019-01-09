MACC nab ‘Datuk’ over case involving govt agency

MACC sources said the man was detained at about 5.30pm today after being called in to give a statement at the MACC headquarters. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — A businessman with the title of “Datuk” has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist investigations into a government agency he used to head.

MACC sources said the man was detained at about 5.30pm today after being called in to give a statement at the MACC headquarters here.

The case is said to be regarding a promotional contract, which the agency signed with a local company.

He is expected to be remanded by the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. — Bernama