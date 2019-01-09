Allblanc Mirror Fit on show at CES 2019

Allblanc will launch its healthcare mirror display Allblanc Mirror Fit at CES 2019. — Picture courtesy of Business Wire via AFP

LAS VEGAS, Jan 9 — Korean tech company Allblanc will be showcasing its new Allblanc Mirror Fit at CES 2019, which kicks off yesterday in Las Vegas.

The new smart mirror will enable users to work out interactively at home by watching live fitness classes on the mirror, as well as check out their form thanks to being able to watch their own body at the same time.

The company say that until now such devices have been limited to beauty and fashion industries, however, the launch follows the release of two other smart mirrors last year, the Mirror and QAIO Flex, with the trend for high-tech home workouts quickly gathering pace.

“Allblanc Mirror Fit will take its place as a platform in the field of health rather than as a mere health device,” an Allblanc official said. “Through the mirror display, you can learn yourself kickboxing, yoga, pilates, cardio and other exercises. You and your friends can also attend live fitness classes and make exercise buddies online, which is a feature of social life unseen before the age of mirror display.”

Allblanc Mirror Fit will become available first in Korea before launching in North America and Europe.

CES 2019 runs January 8-12 in Las Vegas.

— AFP-Relaxnews