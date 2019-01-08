Barter trade can boost trade activities in Sabah, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said it was important the system was monitored to avoid smuggling activities. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Jan 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal expects the implementation of barter trade with its neighbours to boost trade activities in the state, especially in the east coast areas like Sandakan, Tawau and Kudat.

He said the system would also yield profit for Sabah.

“If we look at the history of barter trade, the system will benefit Sabah because they (traders from neighbouring countries) buy more goods from us than we do from them.

“But what is important is that the system should be monitored to ensure a better structure to avoid smuggling activities and sale of subsidised items,” he told reporters after attending the Christmas Open House hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau at the Kiulu community hall near here today.

The barter trade system, which was called off previously due to security factors, has been operational since Jan 1 this year.

Commenting on the open house, Mohd Shafie said the presence of thousands of people of various races and religions was unique in Sabah and should be preserved to ensure continued harmony in the state.

Also present at the function were state Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong, state Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and community leaders. — Bernama